Summerland students discuss issues with council

Initiative opens dialogue between high school students and elected representatives

By Joshua Oggelsby

Students at Summerland Secondary School are becoming involved with Summerland’s municipal council.

The district of Summerland was approached by Summerland Secondary School principal Alan Stel for the possibility of having a group of students involved with the council.

The goal behind this initiative is to help raise a voice within the community and improve the working relationship between the municipality and the school.

“We are looking at a council size of six to eight students to represent the school and the interests of youth within the community,” said Stel. “Its a great opportunity and we believe that if it gets off the ground it could be very successful.”

The plan is to have a meeting at the school once a month to discuss issues and possibly have a student represented at the next municipal meeting.

The first meeting, held on March 14, included 12 students and featured discussions on issues affecting the community.

Major issues identified included the Summerland Aquatic Centre and the roads.

The pool is past its life and it would cost around $3 million to build a new one. Summerland council would have to get a grant for it and taxes would increase

The road issues that were brought up were for Giants Head Road. There are plans for the road to be improved. The estimated cost of the road work is around $6 million because improvements to the water system would also be needed.

The pipes in the area were installed from around 1910 to 1930.

