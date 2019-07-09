Summerland to expand transit service

Evening bus service to and from Penticton will be added

Summerland will expand its transit service to include weekday evenings.

At the regular council meeting on Monday evening, council voted to allocate $35,000 to add evening routes to the system.

At present, the transit service runs Monday to Friday with four buses each day to and From Penticton.

READ ALSO: Okanagan cities to celebrate B.C. Transit Driver Appreciation Day

READ ALSO: Penticton to Kelowna by bus for just $5

The first bus leaves the Summerland Library at Wharton Street and Kelly Avenue at 7:15 a.m. and the last bus returns to the same location at 6:07 p.m. A ride within Summerland cost $2 while a ride to or from Penticton costs $4.

There is no evening or weekend service at present, although both have been discussed in the past.

“There are a lot of people who are not served,” said Angelique Wood, community development coordinator for the municipality.

She describes the present bus service as “a skeleton service.”

The $35,000 cost will add two more round trips, five days a week, to Summerland’s transit service.

Members of council supported the service expansion.

“We have the bus. Let’s maximize the use of it,” said Coun. Doug Holmes.

“I think it’s about time we got some good transit, added Coun. Erin Carlson.

Summerland has had transit service to Penticton since the fall of 2013. In 2017, council passed a resolution to adjust the schedule for the afternoon buses to accommodate high school students travelling to and from Penticton.

A bus service from Penticton to Kelowna is expected to start in September.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

Just Posted

Teens with cap guns detained by Kelowna RCMP

The four teenagers were later released without any incidents

Eli to be remembered by bridging the gap between Kelowna’s communities

The candlelight vigil brought together people from all walks of life

Lake Country mayor says municipal fines high enough to make businesses comply

Recent commercial infractures shed light on the municipality’s bylaw insufficiencies

Casa Loma Lakeshore Resort community association elects new board of directors

The new board will take effect for 2019-2020 term

Drive-thru petition against McCurdy house garners thousands of signatures

Rutland residents aim to collect 13,000 signatures to put stop to Kelowna supportive housing project

Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

Summerland to expand transit service

Evening bus service to and from Penticton will be added

B.C.’s 2019 forest fire season off to a slow, wet start

‘New normal’ of widespread wildfires fails to appear so far

Fifty years of monkey escapades in B.C. city

At least two previous monkeys on the loose since 1969, including restaurant rampage

80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey

85% haven’t taken a week-long break this year

Police seek help in finding alleged fraud suspect

The suspect allegedly used a stolen bank card at a Armstrong gas station

Okanagan Gem Show returns

The event runs July 19-21 at the Rutland Centennial Hall in Kelowna

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Most Read