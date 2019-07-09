Summerland to expand transit service

Evening bus service to and from Penticton will be added

Summerland will expand its transit service to include weekday evenings.

At the regular council meeting on Monday evening, council voted to allocate $35,000 to add evening routes to the system.

At present, the transit service runs Monday to Friday with four buses each day to and From Penticton.

The first bus leaves the Summerland Library at Wharton Street and Kelly Avenue at 7:15 a.m. and the last bus returns to the same location at 6:07 p.m. A ride within Summerland cost $2 while a ride to or from Penticton costs $4.

There is no evening or weekend service at present, although both have been discussed in the past.

“There are a lot of people who are not served,” said Angelique Wood, community development coordinator for the municipality.

She describes the present bus service as “a skeleton service.”

The $35,000 cost will add two more round trips, five days a week, to Summerland’s transit service.

Members of council supported the service expansion.

“We have the bus. Let’s maximize the use of it,” said Coun. Doug Holmes.

“I think it’s about time we got some good transit, added Coun. Erin Carlson.

Summerland has had transit service to Penticton since the fall of 2013. In 2017, council passed a resolution to adjust the schedule for the afternoon buses to accommodate high school students travelling to and from Penticton.

A bus service from Penticton to Kelowna is expected to start in September.

