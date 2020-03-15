PROVIDING ACCESS One of the buses owned and operated by Ogopogo Tours of Summerland can accommodate six conventional wheelchairs or five motorized wheelchairs. The company has worked to provide accessibility to those in wheelchairs or with mobility issues. (Contributed.)

Summerland tour company recognized for providing accessibility

Ogopogo Tours has two buses which can accommodate users in wheelchairs

A Summerland-based tourism business has received recognition for efforts to accommodate people in wheelchairs and those with mobility issues.

Ogopogo Tours received the Tourism Association of B.C.’s first Accessible Tourism Award, recognized by the province’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The award recognizes a tourism business that has made a significant contribution towards making the province an inclusive and welcoming destination.

The other finalists in the category included Big White Ski Resort and Caledonia Nordic Ski Club.

READ ALSO: Summerland man asks for improved accessibility

READ ALSO: Minister hosted accessibility forum on Wednesday night in Penticton

Darren Sweet, who started the business with his wife Adonica five years ago, said they had wanted to include accessibility features in their buses. Then, while at a tourism conference, he was able to spend some time in a wheelchair. That was when they made accessibility a priority.

Today, the company has two accessible vehicles. One is a bus which seats 22 people and can accommodate two wheelchairs. The other is a minibus which can accommodate six standard wheelchairs or five motorized wheelchairs.

He has reached this capacity on some tour runs.

Sweet said providing accessible buses allows some of his customers to participate in the tours he offers.

“Mostly it’s about respect and awareness,” he said.

Sweet is also aware of the stops along the way when he offers tours. Some wineries are well equipped to accommodate wheelchairs, while others are not as accessible.

“There are different degrees of accessibility,” he said.

In the future, he would like to be able to do more to provide accessible transportation. He is planning to apply for the licensing to provide a ride sharing service in fall.

Ogopogo Tours has received other awards including the Canadian Tour Operator of the Year 2020 Award by the Luxury Travel Guide. The business has also won the Canadian Sustainable Tour Operator of the year in 2017 and 2018 to 2019.

Last year, the company received a Tourism Excellence Award from the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, and also received the Sustainable Resource Industry Award in 2018.

“Ogopogo Tours have gone above and beyond to provide an exceptional accessible tourism product in the South Okanagan area,” said Sonja Gaudet, a three-time paralympic gold medalist. “As a wheelchair user myself, I can’t tell you what it means to know that I can be included and that I am able to participate in experiences alongside family and friends, something that many people take for granted.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AccessibilityBusinessTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cheap fares luring travellers to fly despite coronavirus pandemic
Next story
Cancer patients urged to keep all appointments, if possible, despite COVID-19

Just Posted

Kelowna man offers advice for working from home

Trying to figure out remote working? Here’s some help

Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Orchard Park Mall to cut back hours due to COVID-19 concerns

The new hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Kelowna Rockets release players to return home during season pause

The CHL paused the WHL season on Thursday, Mar. 12 due to COVID-19 concerns

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

Shaw opens up web service in response to COVID-19

Moves include additional news and family entertainment channels

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Fraser Valley truckers still crossing U.S. borders but will be asked to self-quarantine during days home

Summerland tour company recognized for providing accessibility

Ogopogo Tours has two buses which can accommodate users in wheelchairs

First BCRA-sanctioned rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

North Okanagan and Shuswap search and rescue volunteers save stranded sledder

Members of local sled clubs and Shuswap, Vernon and Revelstoke SAR volunteers helped with the rescue

West Coast Amusements suspends parks, events in B.C. due to COVID-19 concerns

Cancellation comes as government restricts mass gatherings

Most Read