YOUTH CLUB Tom Jacques, president of the SADI Unity Youth Club, said financial difficulties have led to the closure of the youth facility. The club will close its doors on Friday, Sept. 27. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland youth organization closing

SADI Unity Youth Club had served community for past two decades

After two decades, a youth centre in Summerland will be closing its doors on Friday.

The Summerland Asset Development Initiative’s Unity Youth Club, on Prairie Valley Road, had its origins in the late 1990s as an effort to benefit youths in the community.

Over the years, hundreds if not thousands of students from Grade 6 to Grade 12 had used the centre or participated in events organized by the youth club. The club had been open Monday to Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Other events had also been offered. For high school students, it was also open from 1 to 1:40 p.m. during the school’s lunch break.

READ ALSO: SADI elects new board

READ ALSO: Teens benefit from club involvement

Tom Jacques, president of the youth organization, said financial problems led to the decision to close the facility.

“The donations had fallen off,” he said. “We hadn’t had the money.”

The community had supported the youth centre. Each year, Zias Stonehouse Restaurant hosted a springtime fundraiser, which included a silent auction and door prizes. The Rotary Club of Summerland and other community organizations also supported the youth club over the years.

While the municipality of Summerland had provided the building and while the wages of administrative coordinator Alyson Lindsay had been covered, the facility had other bills and expenses, including utilities and vehicle costs.

Jacques said the purpose of the facility was to help youths in Summerland develop the skills and assets they needed.

However, in recent years, the number of youths participating at the youth club had been declining.

In past years, new youths would attend the facility as older students graduated, but the number of new students in recent years was significantly lower than the number of graduates.

Jacques said the decision to close the facility was a difficult one for the board members.

“Nobody really wants to have the doors shut,” he said.

He added that he hopes another organization will work to fill the vacancy left by the youth centre’s closure in the future.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire Prevention Week coming to West Kelowna
Next story
Police seize replica firearms from North Okanagan home after reports of gunfire

Just Posted

Former PPC Kelowna-Lake Country president to run as independent

Daniel Joseph resigned in March over what he called hateful, racist, homophobic and xenophobic views

Kikinee Salmon Festival wraps up in Kelowna

Hundreds of Kelowna residents attend Kikinee Salmon Festival

Kelowna business donates $8,000 to YMCA youth initiative

The program supports employment-ready young adults through essential skills and readiness training

Fire Prevention Week coming to West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Rescue and Westbank First Nation start the campaign Sept. 28

Bears have a feast at Gatzke Orchard in Oyama

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages to the orchard

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

Up in flames on Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Jeep was spotted on the side of the road between Penticton and Trout Creek

Kootnekoff: Lumber industry setbacks, NAFTA and the CUSMA

Kelowna lawyer gives details on local, international issues

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

Police seize replica firearms from North Okanagan home after reports of gunfire

Officers seized numerous imitation firearms and 9mm magazines with ammunition

Summerland youth organization closing

SADI Unity Youth Club had served community for past two decades

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

Most Read