MAYOR’S AWARD OF EXCELLENCE Mayor Toni Boot presents the Mayor’s Award of Excellence to Summerland’s Emergency Social Services team. Receiving the award are Bonnie Bordas and John Topham. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland’s Emergency Social Services receives award of excellence

15-member organization honoured at 81st annual Business and Community Excellence Awards

Over the past three years, members of Summerland’s Emergency Social Services team have been active as they have provided assistance to people displaced as a result of floods, fires and other natural disasters.

On Saturday evening, the 15-member ream received the Mayor’s Award of Excellence at the 81st annual Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards.

Presenting the award, Mayor Toni Boot said the members of the team follow provincial guidelines and provide services for up to 72 hours for those forced from their homes because of an emergency.

RELATED: Awards recognize Summerland businesses and individuals

RELATED: White honoured for ongoing service to Summerland

“They mobilize quickly when it is required of them,” she said.

In addition to assistance in the community, the team members have also provided assistance in Peachland, Princeton, Oliver and other areas in the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

“On behalf of the community, I would like to thank you for the important work that you do for us,” Boot said.

John Topham, the director of emergency social services for the past eight years, said the last few years have been difficult.

“It’s been a trying last three seasons with all of the things that have happened,” he said.

He added that the team members have provided exceptional service.

“We have such a wonderful team to work with — dedicated and so loyal,” he said.

He added that while the team members are quick to respond, he hopes they are not called to emergencies this year.

“We hope we never see you, other than on a social occasion,” he said. “Thank you very much for this.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Water shut off in part of Lake Country due to watermain break
Next story
B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Just Posted

Frolick with the Ogopogo: Downtown Kelowna water park set to reopen

Construction is underway to reopen the park for the upcoming summer

Kidney Walk returns to Kelowna

The fight against kidney disease has three Okanagan events on June 2

Dumpster fire sparked in restaurant parking lot

The fire was reported off of Enterprise Way this morning

Kelowna pizza place opens 4th location in Upper Mission

Whose hungry for DunnEnzies’ pizza?

Water shut off in part of Lake Country due to watermain break

Residents can expect a water shortage in Oyama today as crews fix a watermain

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

LETTERS: Student demand to stop carbon fuel use can’t be achieved

Nuclear power is the only technology that would do it quickly

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

Summerland’s Emergency Social Services receives award of excellence

15-member organization honoured at 81st annual Business and Community Excellence Awards

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Most Read