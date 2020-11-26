Summerland’s Maple Roch donates funds from gift baskets to help food banks

Maple syrup baskets are available on shelves of London Drugs stores in Central and South Okanagan

Gift baskets from Maple Roch in Summerland will be sold at London Drugs locations in the Central and South Okanagan. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the baskets will go to food banks in the region. (Contributed)

London Drugs locations in Penticton, West Kelowna and Kelowna will be selling Maple Roch Christmas baskets and donating 10 per cent of the proceeds to local food banks.

The gift baskets will be available beginning Nov. 27.

Maple Roch owner Roch Fortin approached London Drugs with the idea of giving some of the proceeds to the local food banks in their respective communities. London Drugs carries select Maple Roch products on their Local Central shelves in Penticton, West Kelowna and Kelowna.

“I think that association with a larger corporation like London Drugs coming up and saying how can we help, how can we contribute to the well being of the community, I think is a huge step,” Fortin said.

Fortin, a past director of the Summerland Food Bank, said the time after Christmas is difficult for families in need. He said the food bank appreciates the food given to them, but added that sometimes receiving cash or money is necessary to run their facilities.

In addition to providing funds, the gift basket initiative will help in creating jobs, Fortin said.

He said there are people in Summerland who are looking for work, including clients of the Summerland Food Bank. He intends to employ some of them to make the baskets.

“We are a family. We also like to work and make sure that everyone is looked after during this Christmas season. During the entire year,” Fortin said.

“The more baskets we sell, the more can be given to everyone.”

