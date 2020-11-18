Sun sets on Okanagan radio station format, personalities

Country music radio hit Vernon airwaves Thursday, Nov. 19.

And it does so at the expense of three on-air personalities.

Bell Media general manager Ken Kilcullen said in a memo obtained by Black Press that Bell would unveil the New Pure Country 105.7 at noon Thursday on the station better known as Sun-FM.

“This move brings together one of Canada’s most recognized brands with the personalities, music and unique local style in Vernon,” wrote Kilcullen, adding Pure Country will be the home of artists like Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton.

The station has been broadcasting as Sun-FM for nearly two decades. The current format is Today’s Contemporary Hits.

Sunrise Show morning co-hosts Jerhett Schafer and Betty Selin, and afternoon host April Lyn (April Kimble), have been let go.

Selin has been with the station for parts of six decades. She began with the station in the late 1970s and early 1980s when it was known as CKAL-1050 AM.

Kilcullen says weekdays with the new country station will start with a new morning show.

“We have started the search for the next morning star,” said Kilcullen. “In the meantime, award-winning announcer Bobby Bones will take on double duty with the morning show and regular evening spot.”

The afternoon show will be anchored by radio veteran Roo Phelps. Shannon Ella will handle the midday slot.

The weekend will feature the Bobby Bones Top 30, Nothing But ‘90s, the Saturday Night House Party, Women of Country and the Pure Country Countdown.

“Pure Country 105.7 is ‘Hometown Pure,’ and now with a direct link to the hottest artists in the world with the exciting promotions and live events that Pure Country and iHeartRadio brings,” Kilcullen said.

“It is truly a best of both worlds situation, where we are blending our intensely local programming with a brand that is instantly recognized for its connection to celebrities and entertainment elements that reach far beyond our local market.”

This will be the third kick at the country market for the station.

CKAL-1050 A.M. played country in the 1970s and ‘80s before going to a pop format. The station moved from Clerke Road in Coldstream to its present downtown location in the 1980s and was CICF-AM 1050 Country for parts of the ‘80s and ‘90s before rebranding as Mix 105 AM. Mix then became Sun-FM.

