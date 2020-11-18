Vernon Sun-FM personalities Jerhett Schafer and Betty Selin (top) and April Lyn are victims of a format change. The station will become Vernon’s Pure Country 105.7 at noon Thursday, Nov. 19 minus the three hosts. (Photos contributed)

Vernon Sun-FM personalities Jerhett Schafer and Betty Selin (top) and April Lyn are victims of a format change. The station will become Vernon’s Pure Country 105.7 at noon Thursday, Nov. 19 minus the three hosts. (Photos contributed)

Sun sets on Okanagan radio station format, personalities

Vernon’s Sun-FM to become country music format Thursday, Nov. 19; three DJs released

Country music radio hit Vernon airwaves Thursday, Nov. 19.

And it does so at the expense of three on-air personalities.

Bell Media general manager Ken Kilcullen said in a memo obtained by Black Press that Bell would unveil the New Pure Country 105.7 at noon Thursday on the station better known as Sun-FM.

“This move brings together one of Canada’s most recognized brands with the personalities, music and unique local style in Vernon,” wrote Kilcullen, adding Pure Country will be the home of artists like Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton.

The station has been broadcasting as Sun-FM for nearly two decades. The current format is Today’s Contemporary Hits.

Sunrise Show morning co-hosts Jerhett Schafer and Betty Selin, and afternoon host April Lyn (April Kimble), have been let go.

Selin has been with the station for parts of six decades. She began with the station in the late 1970s and early 1980s when it was known as CKAL-1050 AM.

Kilcullen says weekdays with the new country station will start with a new morning show.

“We have started the search for the next morning star,” said Kilcullen. “In the meantime, award-winning announcer Bobby Bones will take on double duty with the morning show and regular evening spot.”

The afternoon show will be anchored by radio veteran Roo Phelps. Shannon Ella will handle the midday slot.

The weekend will feature the Bobby Bones Top 30, Nothing But ‘90s, the Saturday Night House Party, Women of Country and the Pure Country Countdown.

“Pure Country 105.7 is ‘Hometown Pure,’ and now with a direct link to the hottest artists in the world with the exciting promotions and live events that Pure Country and iHeartRadio brings,” Kilcullen said.

“It is truly a best of both worlds situation, where we are blending our intensely local programming with a brand that is instantly recognized for its connection to celebrities and entertainment elements that reach far beyond our local market.”

This will be the third kick at the country market for the station.

CKAL-1050 A.M. played country in the 1970s and ‘80s before going to a pop format. The station moved from Clerke Road in Coldstream to its present downtown location in the 1980s and was CICF-AM 1050 Country for parts of the ‘80s and ‘90s before rebranding as Mix 105 AM. Mix then became Sun-FM.

READ MORE: Vernon station to air virtual radiothon in 2020


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Radio

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau defends arrest of Huawei executive, says countries must stand up to China

Just Posted

Fire crews at an apartment building on Bernard Ave. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.
Update: RCMP investigating alleged bear spray incident in downtown Kelowna

The incident took place Thursday morning inside a residence on Bernard Avenue

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. (Contributed)
Okanagan College students power through deadlines together online

Long Night Against Procrastination has helped countless students kick procrastination

(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Traffic delays on Harvey Avenue after collision

One lane blocked on Harvey Ave near Cooper Rd

Red Rain.
Morning Start: Red rain once fell in India

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

(Courtesy of Hechangedit)
‘Emotions are gender-less’: Kelowna groups launch support app for men

Barriers preventing men from opening up led to creation of a safe, anonymous online support group

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

10 more deaths, three more senior home outbreaks

Sun-FM in Vernon is changing its format to country music as of 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. The change has cost the station’s three live on-air personalities their jobs.(Google Maps)
Sun sets on Okanagan radio station format, personalities

Vernon’s Sun-FM to become country music format Thursday, Nov. 19; three DJs released

Michel Bastarache speaks Wednesday, October 13, 2010 in Quebec City. An independent report on harassment of women in the RCMP says the national poiice force’s culture is toxic and tolerates hateful and homophobic attitudes. The report released today by former Supreme Court justice Bastarache says it is well past time for the federal government to take meaningful and radical action to address these issues, which have caused incalculable damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Report on harassment, assault calls for major changes to rid RCMP of toxic culture

The report concludes that change cannot come from within the RCMP, but must be initiated from the outside

20-year-old Merritt man Darius Sam raised over $100,000 for the Nicola Valley Food Bank after his attempt to run 100 miles in 24 hours gained widespread attention. Sam will be attempting the feat again Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, this time to raise awareness on the topic of addiction. (Contributed)
Merritt man attempts to run 100-miles in 24 hours for addiction awareness

After raising $110,000 for the food bank in his first 100-mile try, Sam is focusing on a new cause

Tabor Home, a long-term care facility, is pictured in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. nbsp;An organization representing seniors-care providers in British Columbia has released new recommendations as a second wave of COVID-19 descends on the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More pandemic protection needed for B.C. seniors as second COVID-19 wave hits: report

Association CEO Terry Lake says strong measures have already been implemented by the health ministry

Renegade Prospectors co-founders Rick Curiston and Tina Francis pose near Cayoosh Creek. Former Agassiz resident Curiston recently celebrated one year sober from alcohol and eight years drug-free, loving his new lease on life, family and their love for treasure hunting. (Contributed Photo/Tina Francis)
Former Agassiz DJ turned prospector finds treasure, renewed life in Lillooet

Eight years drug-free, Rick Curiston reflects on his passion for agate, gold hunting

Medical radiation technologist Robert Hurford directs Elise Verge in a preview of a CT exam at Penticton Regional Hospital. The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s Tree of Dreams campaign looks to raise the final $500,000 needed for a second CT at the hospital. (Contributed)
Tree of Dreams campaign raises money for new CT at Penticton Regional Hospital

Less than $500,000 left in $3 million South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s initiative

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Cherryville family lost their home to a fire Wednesday, Nov. 18. (Contributed)
Fire claims Cherryville family’s home

No one, including pets, was harmed, but community is banding together to help

Most Read