The Petro-Canada gas station on 25th Avenue is out of fuel. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Suncor refinery restart to ease B.C. gas station fuel outages

Suncor’s 142,000 barrel-a-day Edmonton refinery was restarted last week after being shut down

Suncor Energy Inc. says a fuel supply shortage that left some of its Petro-Canada stations in the four western provinces with no gasoline to pump should clear up in the next few days.

Stations began running out of fuel about two weeks ago in Edmonton and Calgary, followed by some Petro-Canada outlets in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and B.C.

Spokeswoman Nicole Fisher says Suncor’s 142,000 barrel-a-day Edmonton refinery was restarted last week after being shut down for regular spring maintenance and the company is working to resupply the stations.

READ MORE: Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

READ MORE: Gas shortage spreads to more stations in Salmon Arm and Sicamous

She says the shortage of gasoline and other fuels in Western Canada was made worse because other suppliers were also off line, preventing Petro-Canada stations from using alternative sources.

She says she doesn’t know how many stations were without fuel supplies.

Fisher says Suncor is apologizing to customers who were inconvenienced by the outages, adding the last time it had such severe shortfall was two years ago in the wake of the Fort McMurray wildfire.

“As they ran out, we’ve been working to replenish but some of them haven’t been replenished,” she said. “We do know this is an inconvenience for our customers and we do apologize.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP charge nine impaired drivers outside rodeo grounds

Just Posted

Suncor refinery restart to ease B.C. gas station fuel outages

Suncor’s 142,000 barrel-a-day Edmonton refinery was restarted last week after being shut down

Retaining walls collapse below Kelowna home

Groundwater suspected as culprit behind Black Mountain incident

Extreme religious views in focus for Kelowna custody case

A couple who used a God-channelling, stuffed-lion as legal counsel lost a custody appeal.

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

Need to donate blood emphasized in Kelowna

National Blood Donor Week runs June 11 to 17

The inside track with the Oot n’ Oots in Kelowna

Intern Matthew Abrey sits down with a unique Kelowna family band

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal in running for games in 2026 tournament

RCMP charge nine impaired drivers outside rodeo grounds

Police consider effort ” a success”

New guidelines to treat opioid-addicted teens in B.C.

Special focus on older teens about to age out of youth care

DeHart: Custom auto shop SSC open for business

Straight Sideways Customs sells and installs everything to customize your vehicle

FIFA World Cup preview: Manchester’s De Bruyne to lead top-ranked Belgium side through Group G

Young England side hopes to return to winning ways and advance to knockout stage

Proposed Salmon Arm bylaw would clamp down on panhandlers

Based on bylaws in Kelowna and Kamloops, this one extends prohibited areas from 10 to 15 metres

AquaJets fly at TRU Wolfpack meet

Kelowna swim club competes at meets in Kamloops and Salmon Arm

Vernon resident charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

Most Read