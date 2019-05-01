Despite objections from the area’s director a medical marijuana production facility was issued a development permit Thursday. (Sunniva Inc. 3D rendering of Proposed Building)

Sunniva suspends construction of $125 million cannabis facility in the South Okanagan

Sunniva Inc. announced they are suspending work at the former mill site for Weyerhauser

Construction of a large-scale $125 million cannabis production facility in Okanagan Falls has come to a halt.

On Monday, Sunniva Inc. announced they are suspending work at the former mill site for Weyerhauser once was due to concentrating their efforts on their U.S. operations.

READ MORE: Large scale marijuana facilities in industrial zones get green light

“We have suspended operations on our Okanagan Falls property (the Sunniva Canada Campus) as we focus efforts on U.S. operations, and we continue to review strategic initiatives in respect of our Canadian assets,” read the financial report.

The 17-acre facility in Okanagan Falls was planned to house greenhouses, a production facility and an administrative building. The facility was estimated to create 220 full time jobs.

READ MORE: Haze starting to clear on pot production facility regulations

As a result of the suspension of construction, the supply agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation will not proceed. Sunniva also stated they have sold certain components related to the superstructure of Sunniva Canada Campus to an arm’s length private U.S. company.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway open in 1 lane east of Sicamous after fatal collision
Next story
Study: B.C.’s regulation of alcohol second-best in the country but still failing

Just Posted

Attack on elderly woman leaves West Kelowna police searching for tips

79-year-old West Kelowna woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds this morning, rain expected this afternoon

Saturday is predicted to be the next sunny day in the Okanagan.

FireSmart family day comes to West Kelowna

Learn how to be FireSmart

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

UBC Okanagan study improves radiation therapy effectiveness

Accurate and precise doses of radiation is imperative

Students dip their toes into the past at the Central Okanagan Heritage Fair

65 students presented history research pieces at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna

College instructor spots ‘unusual jelly’ on Vancouver Island beach

Creatures found drifting around in the shallows, far away from their element

Two years since teen soccer player’s death, a Surrey family’s pain persists

Memorial ‘TS3’ tournament planned at Cloverdale park where Travis Selje spent his final hour conscious

Study: B.C.’s regulation of alcohol second-best in the country but still failing

University of Victoria finds alcohol regulation in B.C. to be poor but still second best in Canada

‘Nasty looking little thing’ sparks discussion in Vernon Facebook group

Vernon resident finds Pseudoscorpion in her home

Sunniva suspends construction of $125 million cannabis facility in the South Okanagan

Sunniva Inc. announced they are suspending work at the former mill site for Weyerhauser

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway open in 1 lane east of Sicamous after fatal collision

RCMP confirm the collision involved a motorcycle and a transport truck

South Okanagan hospital benefactor honoured on commemorative stamp

David Kampe is featured on a commemorative stamp unveiled Monday at Penticton Regional Hospital

Looking at buying an electric car? New federal rebates kick in May 1

Nine electric cars and 13 plug-in hybrids are eligible

Most Read