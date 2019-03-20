VIDEO: Sunny skies in the forecast makes for a great start to spring

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain by Friday evening in the Okanagan Valley

Spring has sprung in the Okanagan Valley and according to Environment Canada sunny skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

In the Okanagan: Expect highs between 12 C to 17 C with a chance of rain Friday evening.

In the Shuswap: The sun is expected to shine, with some clouds rolling in towards the end of the week.

In the Similkameen: The sun is expected to continue, with cloudy periods on Friday.

Here is your full weekday weather update:

