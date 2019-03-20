VIDEO: Sunny skies in the forecast makes for a great start to spring

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain by Friday evening in the Okanagan Valley

Spring has sprung in the Okanagan Valley and according to Environment Canada sunny skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

READ MORE: Dust advisory continues for a third day

In the Okanagan: Expect highs between 12 C to 17 C with a chance of rain Friday evening.

In the Shuswap: The sun is expected to shine, with some clouds rolling in towards the end of the week.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in the Okanagan-Shuswap

In the Similkameen: The sun is expected to continue, with cloudy periods on Friday.

Here is your full weekday weather update:

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope
Next story
West Kelowna urges flood prep for residents

Just Posted

West Kelowna urges flood prep for residents

Warmer temperatures means melting snow, get supplies March 25

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce says federal budget missed opportunities

One area that was missed was tax competitveness

Kelowna petting zoo closing its gates

Hoof Prints Barnyard announced, Tuesday night, it will be closing

UBC Okanagan gets new softball team

The new team will be led by long-time softball coach Joni Frei

Burning season regulations to change in Central Okanagan

The Regional District of Central Okanagan reminds residents of restrictions

VIDEO: Sunny skies in the forecast makes for a great start to spring

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain by Friday evening in the Okanagan Valley

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Case made for free tampon dispeners in schools

Advocate says access, anonymity key to providing less stressful experience for female students

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

Dead sea lion discovered on Hornby Island shoreline

Reports indicate animal was shot in the head

Celina Caesar-Chavannes quits Liberal caucus, sits as independent MP

The Whitby, Ont., MP has been a vocal supporter of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott

Woman punched on the sidelines of B.C. soccer game

Both involved were watching the U21 game in West Vancouver from the sidelines when things got heated

Okanagan group urging drivers to watch for motorcyclists

Warmer weather means more motorcycles on the road and drivers are urged to be vigilant

Catch-up immunization aims to stamp out B.C. measles resurgence

Vaccination records to be checked at B.C. schools next fall

Most Read