Sunny weekend expected in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan will have a sunny weekend, with snow and showers expected Monday

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds this weekend in Kelowna.

Temperatures will reach a high of 6 C today, according to Environment Canada, and Sunday will be sunny with a high of 4 C.

On Sunday night, you may see some snow, and Monday has a 70 per cent chance of flurries and rain showers.

The Coquihalla is expected to be clear for the next two days, and a light covering of new snow has been predicted for Monday night. Temperatures for the highway will be below freezing and winds will increase Saturday night.

