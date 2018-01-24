SunRype now an official supplier to B.C. Games

Kelowna-based company named official supplier of healthy food and drinks by BC Games Society

Kelowna’s SunRype is getting in the game—or, rather, in the games.

The BC Games Society has announced the company is now the official supplier of healthy food and drinks to the BC Winter and BC Summer Games.

The company is making a three-year commitment to supply healthy food and drink choices for BC Games athletes, ensuring they are properly fueled to perform at their very best.

“We are tremendously proud to welcome SunRype to the BC Games family,” said Kelly Mann, president and CEO of the BC Games Society.

“While the Games have benefited from the generous support of SunRype in the past, this ongoing commitment ensures we can continue to provide healthy food choices for our athletes at every games.”

The games society said as iconic B.C. brands, both it and SunRype are committed to helping people lead healthier, more active lives.

“Families and communities are at the heart of the SunRype brand, and this partnership with BC Games fits perfectly with our vision of helping people embrace an active, healthy lifestyle,” said Barb Grant, the company’s director of marketing.

“The simple goodness of SunRype products make them a perfect fit for the athletes and volunteers of the BC Games.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the BC Games, with the BC Winter Games set to take place in Kamloops, Feb. 22 to 25 and the BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19 to 22.

