Kelowna’s SunRype has been named the official supplier of healthy food an drinks to the B.C Summer and Winter Games.—Image: Acomplis Studios

SunRype now an official supplier to B.C. Games

Kelowna-based company named official supplier of healthy food and drinks by BC Games Society

Kelowna’s SunRype is getting in the game—or, rather, in the games.

The BC Games Society has announced the company is now the official supplier of healthy food and drinks to the BC Winter and BC Summer Games.

The company is making a three-year commitment to supply healthy food and drink choices for BC Games athletes, ensuring they are properly fueled to perform at their very best.

“We are tremendously proud to welcome SunRype to the BC Games family,” said Kelly Mann, president and CEO of the BC Games Society.

“While the Games have benefited from the generous support of SunRype in the past, this ongoing commitment ensures we can continue to provide healthy food choices for our athletes at every games.”

The games society said as iconic B.C. brands, both it and SunRype are committed to helping people lead healthier, more active lives.

“Families and communities are at the heart of the SunRype brand, and this partnership with BC Games fits perfectly with our vision of helping people embrace an active, healthy lifestyle,” said Barb Grant, the company’s director of marketing.

“The simple goodness of SunRype products make them a perfect fit for the athletes and volunteers of the BC Games.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the BC Games, with the BC Winter Games set to take place in Kamloops, Feb. 22 to 25 and the BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19 to 22.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Just Posted

SunRype now an official supplier to B.C. Games

Kelowna-based company named official supplier of healthy food and drinks by BC Games Society

Five candidates confirmed for Kelowna West byelection

B.C. Conservative jumps into the race at the last minute

Libertarian leader coming to Kelowna

Kelowna Libertarian candidate is holding a campaign kick-off event this Saturday for Kelowna West

Sexual assault trial for Peachland man nearly complete

Closing arguments in the case of a man alleged to have sexually touched sleeping women

Peachland deters cannabis retail shops from opening

Council gave third reading Tuesday, to prevent pot shops from opening

Scandia Jungle mini golf course reopening

Kelowna - Rutland Elementary students were the first ones to try the revamped course Tuesday

Two Edmonton women charged with attempted murder in child abuse case

Edmonton police thank a tip from a babysitter for alerting them to this investigation

TSB blames optical illusion for plane crash

TSB blames optical illusion and unsecured cargo for 2016 fatal plane crash near Prince George

The Movie Guy: The Oscars and new movies

Kelowna movie columnist Rick Davis takes a look at the movie scene in his weekly column

KIJHL rejects northern expansion

Travel costs influence vote against Quesnel addition

B.C. father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries

Canadian comedy tour hits snowy Okanagan

Snowed In Comedy Tour is back with stops in Kelowna, Penticton, Big White, SilverStar and Vernon

Letter: I haven’t voted in four decades…until now

West Kelowna letter-writer says he has found the candidate for him in Kelowna West

RCMP say Needles, B.C. shooting a murder-suicide

Deaths shocked the small Arrow Lakes community at Christmas

Most Read