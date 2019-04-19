Photo: GoFundMe

Support for Penticton shooting victim

A GoFundMe has been started for one of the four people killed April 15

Funds and support are being raised to help the family of one of the four victims killed in a Penticton shooting.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family of Darlene Knippelberg, who was killed April 15.

The fundraising, started by a family friend, will go to help Knippelberg’s son Gary and the rest of the family.

“Costs for the funeral, medications for his sister, travel for his son (who lives in Vancouver, BC), and other unforeseen expenses can easily add up. We do not want this family to have to deal with any more stressors than they have already been given,” said the GoFundMe page.

READ MORE: 4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

READ MORE: Funds being raised for victims of Salmon Arm church shooting

The page has raised $2,310 in just under 24 hours.

Visit the page here.

