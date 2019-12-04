Rendering of the project at 330 Valley Road in Glenmore. (Contributed)

Supportive housing complex for women and seniors’ home approved in Glenmore area

32 townhouses for women fleeing violence and a 162-unit seniors home are planned for the site

A multifaceted new development has been approved in the Glenmore area.

On Tuesday, Kelowna city council approved the project which will offer 32 supportive townhomes to women and children fleeing violence in the Okanagan, a seniors’ facility and an amenities building at 330 Valley Road.

NOW Canada Society and the Kelowna Women’s Shelter will work together to assign the two and three-storey townhomes to local women. The complex will include a gym, space for children, meeting spaces, offices and a coffee bar.

Across from the townhomes will be a 5-storey assisted living facility for seniors containing 162 units.

It is also expected that some of the women living in the townhomes will find employment at the seniors’ home, which is anticipated to have around 60 open positions.

READ MORE: Major development proposed for Black Mountain area

READ MORE: Residential energy retrofits necessary for Kelowna to meet emissions targets

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla
Next story
Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam

Just Posted

Supportive housing complex for women and seniors’ home approved in Glenmore area

32 townhouses for women fleeing violence and a 162-unit seniors home are planned for the site

Rich the Kid cancels hours before Kelowna debut

Rich the Kid is currently on his ‘I Need A Grammy Tour’

Major development proposed for Black Mountain area

The proposal includes plans for condos, child care centre, assisted living facility, grocery store

Ice buildup on creek forces closures of Mission Park Greenway

RDCO is asking users to respect closure signs and barricades until trail reopens

Local Kelowna company offers to install furnace for senior in need

Kenneth Larden and his family have been living without heating in their home for more than two years

Downtown association crew checks on those sleeping rough

The team’s morning rounds take them around the downtown core

Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

Williams Lake RCMP issued a warrant for Darwyn Sellars’ arrest on Nov. 4, 2019

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Car break-ins all too common in North Okanagan

EDITORIAL: It seems we can’t even go a week without someone having their window smashed

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

COLUMN: Okanagan will be well represented with MPs in critic roles

As critics, it is part of our job to hold the government to account

RCMP tackle suspect at Okanagan Toyota dealership

Swift incident “impressive,” takedown by police

Most Read