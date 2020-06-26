Uber (The Canadian Press)

Supreme Court sides with Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Man behind the planned class action, David Heller, is an Ontario driver for UberEats

The Supreme Court of Canada has cleared the way for Uber drivers to take the next step in their fight to be recognized as employees.

In a decision today, the high court upheld an Ontario Court of Appeal decision that opened the door to a class-action suit aimed at securing a minimum wage, vacation pay and other benefits for drivers.

The man behind the planned class action, David Heller, is an Ontario driver for UberEats, a service that delivers food from restaurants to customers at home.

He argues that Uber drivers are employees, which entitles them to protections under Ontario’s Employment Standards Act.

Ontario’s highest court said a clause in Uber’s services agreement that requires all disputes to go through arbitration in the Netherlands amounted to illegally outsourcing an employment standard.

Heller earns about $400 to $600 a week before paying taxes and expenses, using his own vehicle and working 40 to 50 hours a week, amounting to revenue between $21,000 and $31,000 annually.

He says this works out to $10 to $12 an hour, while the minimum wage in Ontario is $14 an hour.

In its decision, the Supreme Court says the arbitration agreement is invalid, noting someone in Heller’s position could not be expected to appreciate the financial and legal implications of the arbitration clause.

“We agree with the Court of Appeal. This is an arbitration agreement that makes it impossible for one party to arbitrate,” said seven of the high court justices.

Another justice who sided with Heller went even further, saying the arbitration agreement with Uber effectively bars him from accessing a legally determined dispute resolution, imposing undue hardship on Heller and undermining the rule of law.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Just Posted

B.C. author speaks about discrimination against Indigenous peoples

Chase author highlights Williams Lake family in recent book

Kelowna residents asked to donate blood in honour of Canada Day

There is a great need for O-negative blood, according to the Canadian Blood Services

BC charity supports KGH with needed respiratory equipment amid COVID-19

TB Vets donated Polymerase Chain Reaction lab equipment to KGH to support ongoing research for respiratory illnesses

Landmark’s ‘Dine the District’ returns July and August in Kelowna

The event promotes the Landmark District’s food and drink establishments

COVID-19: Okanagan medical labs to reopen by appointment

Valley Medical Laboratories has 14 Okanagan locations and will open July 2 with COVID-19 changes

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

COVID-19 increases risk for Canada’s ‘invisible’ homeless women: study

The study is the first ever comprehensive national portrait of women’s homelessness

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up

Canada has still not received anywhere near the quantities of PPE that have been ordered

Supreme Court sides with Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Man behind the planned class action, David Heller, is an Ontario driver for UberEats

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

The wounded officer was in ‘a critical but stable condition’, according to police officials

Summerland resident marks 105th birthday

Ellie Pattison, a resident of Summerland Seniors Village, celebrated her birthday on June 24

EDITORIAL: Celebrating Canada despite COVID-19

Canada Day is not just about getting together for a flag-raising ceremony

Vehicle crashes into tree in Shuswap, bursts into flames

Driver reported to have fled scene of crash near Salmon Arm

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

Most Read