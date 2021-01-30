Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey

Surrey RCMP investigate third suspected drug-impaired driving incident in a week

Police say driver in crash was ‘suffering a possible drug overdose’ in latest crash

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash Friday evening (Jan. 29).

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a multi-vehicle collision near 152nd Street and Highway 10 in the Newton area, which Surrey RCMP described as “one of Surrey’s busiest intersections.” At least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

READ ALSO: Serious crash in Surrey shuts down part of Highway 10, Jan. 29, 2021

A release from Surrey RCMP Saturday afternoon said that “early indications are that a drug-impaired driver drove their Jeep through the intersection and into oncoming traffic.”

Police said an off-duty officer was in the area and attended the Jeep driver, who was “unresponsive and in cardiac distress, suffering a possible drug overdose.”

The driver was given Narcan after paramedics arrived, and Surrey RCMP added he survived and was taken to the hospital.

After searching the Jeep, Surrey RCMP said officers found “other indications of drug use,” including drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

The driver, police added, has since been arrested for impaired driving, but charges have not yet been laid.

Police said there were “no other serious injuries” reported from the crash.

This is the second head-on crash and third involving drug-impaired drivers in Surrey this week, Surrey RCMP said.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigating two impaired driving incidents within 24 hours, Jan. 29, 2021

On Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m, Surrey RCMP responded to a crash near 128th Street and 102nd Avenue in Whalley that involved a grey Acura sedan.

Police said the sedan “allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a black Nissan sedan.” RCMP added the drivers of both vehicles sustained minor injuries.

According to Surrey RCMP, while officers were interacting with the driver of the Acura sedan, they found “drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle which included a used syringe and spoon with residue, as well as suspected prescription drugs.”

Police said the driver showed “physical signs of being impaired by drugs.” He was arrested for impaired driving and given a 24-hour notice of prohibition and later release, RCMP said.

Then just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 26, Surrey RCMP said a concerned citizen reported “a man and woman passed out in a running vehicle” in the 8000-block of 128th Street in Newton.

When officers arrived, according to police, they found a man in the driver’s seat “with a weapon in his waistband and a firearm inside the vehicle.”

Police said when officers interacted with the driver, they noticed “signs of impairment by drugs.” The driver was arrested for impaired driving and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Officers searched the vehicle and also seized a handgun, ammunition, about six grams of suspected cocaine and a “few hundred dollars” in cash, as well as open alcohol inside the vehicle, police said.

The man was taken into custody and later released pending further investigation while also being issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP say ‘semi-conscious’ driver found with drugs, gun, Jan. 22, 2021


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
impaired drivingsurrey rcmp

Most Read