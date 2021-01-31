The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Surrey RCMP officer arrested, criminal investigation launched

BC RCMP say officer was suspended, but are not releasing details of allegations

A Surrey RCMP officer has been suspended from his duties and is now subject of a criminal investigation.

BC RCMP director of communications Dawn Roberts told Peace Arch News Sunday morning that the officer, who had less than two years experience, was arrested and that an investigation is active.

Roberts was unable to confirm media reports that the officer had connections to a Lower Mainland gang.

“We’re not in a position to confirm the name of the individual as charges have not yet been laid,” Roberts said. “I can confirm that they’ve been removed from operations and actually suspended.”

Roberts said an internal code of conduct investigation is also underway.

“While I can’t provide specifics with respect to the nature of the allegation, I did want to confirm that once we became aware, immediate actions were taken and BC RCMP headquarters unit, from outside and distinct from the Surrey RCMP, conducted the criminal investigation.”

Roberts said the findings are subject to review with regard to charges.

