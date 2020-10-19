RCMP. (Phil McLachlan photo)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan photo)

Suspect driving stolen vehicle rams two Lake Country RCMP cruisers

Pontiac reported stolen from Vernon area; suspect not located

Two police vehicles were damaged Sunday after a motorist driving a stolen car rammed into them flee the scene.

Lake Country RCMP spotted a green Pontaic car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 97 just before 7 p.m., Oct. 18.

The licence plate on the car came back as stolen from the Vernon area.

In an attempt to conduct a traffic stop near Pollard Road, the motorist didn’t stop and instead turned onto Pollard Road.

Two marked police vehicles attempted to block the vehicle from leaving the dead-end roadway, but the Pontiac rammed both vehicles in order to flee the scene.

Police didn’t continue their pursuit of the vehicle due to the dangerous nature of the suspect’s driving.

The vehicle was found abandoned in a field off Pollard Road. RCMP Police Dog Services attempted to track the driver but the search was unsuccessful.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident,” said Sgt. Jon Collins, Lake Country RCMP detachment commander. “This driver recklessly put our officers, the public and themselves in danger and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-250-766-2288. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Lake Country Fire Department mourns sudden death of firefighter

READ MORE: ‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
