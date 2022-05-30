Suspect in manure-dumping at Horgan’s Langford office turns himself in to RCMP

West Shore RCMP released photos, taken from seucrity camera footage, of the suspects who dumped the manure outside the premier’s Langford office. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)West Shore RCMP released photos, taken from seucrity camera footage, of the suspects who dumped the manure outside the premier’s Langford office. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP released photos of the third suspect in a case where a youth was beaten with a baton and robbed in Langford. (Photos courtesy of West Shore RCMP)West Shore RCMP released photos of the third suspect in a case where a youth was beaten with a baton and robbed in Langford. (Photos courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

One of the suspects who dumped manure on the front steps of Premier John Horgan’s local Langford office last week has since turned himself into police.

On Wednesday (May 25), five bags of stinky animal droppings were left by members of the activist group Save Old Growth – who claimed responsibility for the move as a way to protest of the continued logging of old-growth forests.

West Shore RCMP were looking for five people involved, releasing security footage of the incident shortly after.

On Monday, Richard Demontigny arrived at Horgan’s MLA office to turn himself in, where the group anticipated he would have been arrested.

However, no one was at the office, so he went on to the RCMP detachment.

“I expected to be arrested last week when I did it but there was no police around,” Demontigny told Goldstream News Gazette.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

John HorganLangford

Previous story
B.C. announces $2.85-million food security fund ahead of wildfire, flood season
Next story
Reach for your bike instead of your car keys: Kelowna mayor

Just Posted

If humans remove fawns, or other baby wildlife, from their rest spots they can end up being orphaned. (Photo/TJ Gooliath)
Disturbed fawns a problem in Kelowna

Ukrainian flag raised outside Lake Country Fire Station 71 on March 31, 2022 (Brittany Webster)
Lake Country Fire bettering the team with leadership grants

GoByBike Week in the Central Okanagan is May 30-Jun 5. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Reach for your bike instead of your car keys: Kelowna mayor

(Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Car and Bike Show rolls into Kelowna