Suspect in West Kelowna home break-ins apprehended

Police say 31-year-old West Kelowna man is in custody and is also wanted on Canada-wide warrants

West Kelowna RCMP have nabbed a suspect believed to be involved in a string of home robberies in the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna Monday.

“Thanks to suspicious-persons calls from the general public, police caught up with the male suspect who investigators believe to be connected to at least one of those break and enters,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“When confronted, the suspect fled from police on foot. After a long track through difficult terrain, he was taken into police custody by general duty officers with the support of Kelowna RCMP police dog services.”

The police also discovered the 31-year-old West Kelowna man who was taken into custody is wanted on Canada-wide warrants. The man remains in police custody and faces potential charges.

O’Donaghey said the RCMP is continuing its investigation into the string of residential break-ins in the Glenrosa area on Monday.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., police were called to a home in the 2800-block of Scharf Road after receiving a report of a residential break and enter in progress. The suspect, who fled the scene prior to police arriving, is believed to have continued to commit additional break-ins in the area.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

