Suspects identified after allegedly assaulting nine Kelowna students

Two people are facing charges after allegedly assaulting multiple Kelowna students earlier this week.

Kelowna residents Jonathon Pictin, 29, and Lindsey Smith, 36, have been charged for unlawful confinement, mischief, theft, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of stolen property.

The charges come after the pair allegedly assaulted nine students near Gulley Road in East Kelowna on Dec. 10 just before 12 p.m.

READ MORE: Two in custody after allegedly assaulting a group of nine youths

Following the assault, Pictin and Smith fled the scene and smashed their Acura SUV into one of the students cars, which was occupied at the time. All of victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and were assessed by the BC Emergency Health Services at the scene.

After fleeing the scene, the two suspects were apprehended by police thanks to the help of Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services and Kelowna Air Services.

“A tire deflation device, deployed by frontline officers effectively disabled the suspect vehicle on a rural forestry road and the occupants fled on foot,” said Const. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

Const. Paré said that the pair was apprehended by police without further incident.

Pictin, the driver of the Acura, also faces charges of flight from police and dangerous operation.

The pair remain in police custody and are expected to return to court next week.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.