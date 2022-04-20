Suspicious dumpster fire in Penticton damages 2 cars

A dumpster fire deemed suspicious spread to two parked cars on Tuesday evening at 764 Government Street. (Kaylee Lowey photo) A dumpster fire deemed suspicious spread to two parked cars on Tuesday evening at 764 Government Street. (Kaylee Lowey photo) This is what remains after a suspicious fire on Government Street April 19. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Two vehicles were badly damaged in a suspicious dumpster fire in a Penticton neighbourhood on Tuesday evening, April 19.

Around 7 p.m., Penticton Fire Department was called out to the back alley of the 700 block of Government Street.

“Quick action by firefighters kept the fire from extending into the nearby structures,” said Penticton Fire Department assistant fire chief Rob Trupp. Video from a resident shows the vehicles on fire along with a cedar hedge and recycling bin.

Penticton RCMP are also investigating. The video taker and some other nearby residents took to Facebook to say that a man with a red hat and blue BMX bike was seen at the dumpster shortly before the fire broke out.

Two fire engines responded with six firefighters. A shed was also exposed to flames and has some damage.

There were no injuries in the fire, said Trupp.

The Penticton Western News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

If you have any information about this fire and haven’t shared it with police, you can call the Penticton detachment at 250-492-4300.

