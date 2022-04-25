Suspicious fire in Kelowna’s City Park

Multiple items burned that are believed to belong to a person experiencing homelessness

Kelowna Fire Department responded to a fire at 10:45 p.m. on April 24 (Photo - Capital News)

Flames were seen coming from Kelowna’s City Park, Sunday night (April 24).

Fire crews arrived on scene just before 11 p.m. and found multiple items set ablaze.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, there was clothing, bicycle tires and other personal items that are believed to belong to an individual experiencing homelessness, burning.

Firefighters discovered a 20lb propane tank that was venting propane.

Crews extinguished the fire and called city bylaw to clean up the site.

RCMP is aware of the situation and deemed the fire suspicious in nature.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public that campfires are prohibited in the City of Kelowna.

