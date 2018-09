Traffic was back up on Benvoulin Road for sometime on Wednesday

Traffic on Benvoulin Road was backed up for sometime Wednesday afternoon, after a single vehicle collision.

A great SUV apparently smashed into a power pole, severing the pole.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. near St. Charles Garnier church.

A witnessed to the incident claimed to be backed up in traffic for more than 30 minutes.

FortisBC was called to the scene to clear the vehicle from the pole.

