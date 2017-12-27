UPDATE: SUV down embankment in West Kelowna

UPDATE: 2:33 p.m.

Another red SUV has gone over the same embankment at Highway 97 near Glenrosa Road, as a vehicle did earlier on Wednesday.

This time the vehicle left the road, rolled down the embankment about 50 feet further than the first SUV and flipped onto its roof.

The driver was extracted from the vehicle and emergency crews closed north bound lanes while on scene.

Crews have now left the area but the two vehicles still remain down the embankment.

———-

A red SUV is down a steep embankment off of Highway 97 near Glenrosa Road and Powers Creek.

One lane headed into West Kelowna is closed along Highway 97 as emergency crews remain on scene.

RELATED: Snow dusts the region

The single vehicle incident was first reported about 10:20 a.m.

According to witnesses the road had not been sanded and was very slippery to drive on.

It appears those inside the vehicle were being rescued from down the embankment — no word on injuries.

RELATED: Crashes plague South Okanagan roads

More to come.

 

