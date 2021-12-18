An SUV slipped off the highway and crash-landed in front of the Tim Horton’s drive-thru off Carington Road. (David Ogilvie photo)

SUV slips off Highway 97, crash lands in front of West Kelowna Tim Hortons

Nobody was injured in the incident

An SUV heading northbound on Highway 97 in West Kelowna went over the side of the highway and landed on its side in front of the Tim Horton’s Drive-thru at Carrington Road.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 18). No injuries were reported, however the vehicle sustained heavy damage and the airbags were deployed. Eye-witnesses reported that the driver exited the vehicle through the sunroof.

RCMP were on scene as well as a tow truck to clear the crash. Drivers are advised to use caution on the highways as the roads are slick with snow.

