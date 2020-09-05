A swimming advisory is in effect for Kelowna’s Rotary Beach. (Google Maps Image)

Swimming Advisory in place for Kelowna’s Rotary Beach

Bacteria counts in the water have led to the advisory.

The City of Kelowna has advised against swimming at a public beach due to elevated bacterial counts in the water.

The city issued a swimming advisory for Rotary Beach, located on Lakeshore Avenue near Barrera Road, on the morning of Sept. 5. The beach is not closed but the advisory has been posted so the public is aware of the bacteria count.

The advisory states that the very young, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are most susceptible to infection related to bacteria in the water. It goes on to say that when E. coli reaches 200 units per 100 millilitre sample, one per cent of swimmers may develop stomach illnesses and eye, ear, throat and skin irritation can also occur.

“We are asking the public not to swim or engage in water-related recreation activities at Rotary Beach Park until the water quality advisory has been lifted,” said Blair Stewart, the city’s park services manager.

“Most people would be fine, but there is that one per cent who could become ill if they ingest the water.”

No other Kelowna beaches are under swimming advisories. When the Rotary beach advisory is lifted, the signs posted at the beach will be removed. The city and Interior Health sample water at higher-risk beaches at least five times per month.

More information can be obtained by visiting kelowna.ca/parks or calling the Swimming Advisory Hotline at 250-469-8455.


Swimming

