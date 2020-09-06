Rotary Beach is located in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Swimming advisory lifted for Rotary Beach in Kelowna

The initial swimming advisory was issued on Sept. 5

The City of Kelowna has lifted the swimming advisory issued for Rotary Beach on Sept. 5.

Water quality testing indicates the beach meets the guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality.

A Swimming Advisory is typically issued when bacterial counts exceed swimming guidelines and may increase the risk of illness if the water is ingested.

Beach water quality can fluctuate due to a number of factors including lake currents, runoff and the outflow of creeks, changing environmental factors, and waterfowl and animal waste; it is typically poorer in the summer when the warm weather escalates bacterial growth and swimmers stir up the lake bottom.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan School District welcomes funding help

Each summer, City staff collects weekly water samples from our beaches for Interior Health to test and analyze. Kelowna beaches being tested include Sarsons, Hot Sands in City Park, Cedar Creek, Rotary, Tugboat Bay in Waterfront Park, Boyce Gyro and Strathcona.

To help enhance beach water quality please:

  • Do not feed the birds.
  • Do not take your pet to the beach; dogs are only permitted at the Cedar Creek Park beach.
  • Do not litter – dispose of all waste in garbage cans.
  • Change diapered children frequently in the bathroom, not at the beach.
  • Dispose of boat sewage in onshore sanitary facilities.
  • Wash your hands with soap and water after using the toilet or after changing diapers.
  • Do not swim if you have diarrhea.
  • Call 71-PARKS if you see something that needs our attention.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/parks or call the Swimming Advisory Hotline at 250-469-8455.

READ MORE: Interior Health prepared for COVID-19 breakouts in schools

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan cyclist suffers injuries in alleged hit-and-run

Just Posted

Swimming advisory lifted for Rotary Beach in Kelowna

The initial swimming advisory was issued on Sept. 5

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Kelowna athlete’s 106-km swim cut short, but funds finish strong

Nick Pelletier set out to traverse full length of Okanagan Lake in support of Youth Concussion Clinic

Central Okanagan School District welcomes funding help

District will receive initial $4.1 million installment this month for staffing, technology and health safety initiatives

Interior Health prepared for COVID-19 breakouts in schools

Established testing and tracing protocols have already proven effective

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Okanagan cyclist suffers injuries in alleged hit-and-run

Vehicle in Vernon allegedly failed to stop after collision; injuries non-life-threatening

North Okanagan Knights add three in dispersal draft, trade veteran D-man

The KIJHL held draft of players from three teams who have opted out of 2020-21 season

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

Painted chairs to brighten Okanagan communities

Lake Country community project fills void left by cancelled ArtWalk festival

Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers free webinars for those affected by dementia

The weekly webinars running through September will cover timely topics such as COVID-19 stress.

Most Read