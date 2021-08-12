Swimming not recommended at popular Okanagan beach

District of Coldstream is discouraging people from swimming at Kal Beach due to the high levels of bacteria found Thursday

Beach-goers are being asked to not swim at a popular North Okanagan hotspot.

Under the advice of Interior Health, the District of Coldstream is discouraging users from swimming at Kal Beach due to bacterial counts that exceed Health Canada guidelines.

“Signage will be posted at the beach to warn users of the associated risks,” said the district in issuing the notice on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12.

