The District of Coldstream is discouraging swimmers from using Kal Beach after bacterial levels higher than Health Canada’s approved guidelines were discovered in the lake Thursday, Aug. 12. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)

The District of Coldstream is discouraging swimmers from using Kal Beach after bacterial levels higher than Health Canada’s approved guidelines were discovered in the lake Thursday, Aug. 12. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)

Swimming not recommended at popular Okanagan beach

District of Coldstream is discouraging people from swimming at Kal Beach due to the high levels of bacteria found Thursday

Beach-goers are being asked to not swim at a popular North Okanagan hotspot.

Under the advice of Interior Health, the District of Coldstream is discouraging users from swimming at Kal Beach due to bacterial counts that exceed Health Canada guidelines.

“Signage will be posted at the beach to warn users of the associated risks,” said the district in issuing the notice on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12.

For more information visit please www.coldstream.ca or www.interiorhealth.ca.

READ MORE: Growing White Rock Lake wildfire prompts expanded evacuation alert near Falkland


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Water

Previous story
Gang cops seize 2 kilos of illicit drugs, firearms during Okanagan visit
Next story
New COVID cases top 500 again as hospitalizations rise by 40% in a week in B.C.

Just Posted

Four RCMP vehicles near the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 33 in Kelowna on Wednesday, Aug. 11. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP arrest man panhandling at Highway 97 intersection

COVID-19 virus (file photo).
Three more long-term care facilities in Kelowna declare COVID-19 outbreaks

Kelowna’s Cooper Humphreys, who plays out of Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort, won the Canadian Juvenile Boys Golf Championship in Quebec Thursday, Aug. 12, and finished one shot away from possibly capturing the Canadian Junior Boys Division at the same event. (Black Press - file photo)
Okanagan golfer oh-so-close to double national titles

A boat cruises Okanagan Lake while a helicopter buckets the White Rock Lake wildfire burning on the Westside Aug. 11. (Darren Wolf photo)
PHOTOS: White Rock Lake wildfire B.C.’s top priority