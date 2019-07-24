Swing for a Cause tourney raises $75,000 for Kelowna’s YMCA

144 golfers took part in the 10th annual charity tournament to benefit the Strong Kids Campaign

The 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Title Sponsor, Steven Pavelich, WMB Managing Partner and team are standing proud after helping to raise $75,000 for the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign. (Contributed)

More than 144 golfers took to the green at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club on July 22 to Swing for a Cause.

The 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament raised more than $75,000 to give local children and families in need equal access to YMCA programs through the Strong Kids Campaign.

Sponsorships, donations of prizes, a raffle for a wall of 100 bottles of VQA award-winning wines, auction items and a portion of the entry fee raked in hefty donation for the YMCA.

“We are so incredibly grateful that the tournament committee selected the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign as the recipient of the tournament proceeds and to the Kelowna Golf and Country Club for hosting,” vice-president of fund development Rhonda Zakala said.

“Our communities are facing growing challenges—vulnerable families, unhealthy lifestyle and, with that, social isolation,” she said. “This donation will provide financial assistance to low-income families so they can afford Y programs and child care.”

Twenty-five volunteers donated their time to ensure the event went off without a hitch.

On top of the tournament’s three-year commitment to the Y, a locally-owned general insurance brokerage, Wilson M. Beck, has offered a three year presenting sponsorship.

“Our committee of volunteers were presented with several options for a beneficiary, which can be difficult to choose, as there are so many good causes and a variety of needs in our community,” co-chair Dr. John Weisbeck said.

“We selected the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign due to the Y’s positive proven impact in our community.”

