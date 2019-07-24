The 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Title Sponsor, Steven Pavelich, WMB Managing Partner and team are standing proud after helping to raise $75,000 for the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign. (Contributed)

Swing for a Cause tourney raises $75,000 for Kelowna’s YMCA

144 golfers took part in the 10th annual charity tournament to benefit the Strong Kids Campaign

More than 144 golfers took to the green at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club on July 22 to Swing for a Cause.

The 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament raised more than $75,000 to give local children and families in need equal access to YMCA programs through the Strong Kids Campaign.

Sponsorships, donations of prizes, a raffle for a wall of 100 bottles of VQA award-winning wines, auction items and a portion of the entry fee raked in hefty donation for the YMCA.

READ MORE: Kelowna brewery serves up generous donation to food bank

READ MORE: Okanagan Electrical Systems raises $16,000 for youth and mental health services

“We are so incredibly grateful that the tournament committee selected the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign as the recipient of the tournament proceeds and to the Kelowna Golf and Country Club for hosting,” vice-president of fund development Rhonda Zakala said.

“Our communities are facing growing challenges—vulnerable families, unhealthy lifestyle and, with that, social isolation,” she said. “This donation will provide financial assistance to low-income families so they can afford Y programs and child care.”

Twenty-five volunteers donated their time to ensure the event went off without a hitch.

On top of the tournament’s three-year commitment to the Y, a locally-owned general insurance brokerage, Wilson M. Beck, has offered a three year presenting sponsorship.

“Our committee of volunteers were presented with several options for a beneficiary, which can be difficult to choose, as there are so many good causes and a variety of needs in our community,” co-chair Dr. John Weisbeck said.

“We selected the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign due to the Y’s positive proven impact in our community.”

READ MORE: Kelowna paddle board event to raise cash for brain injuries

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toddler found after being stuck in mud overnight in Saskatchewan
Next story
Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Just Posted

Kelowna police swarm home on Highway 97

Police were seen with their guns drawn outside the home

Swing for a Cause tourney raises $75,000 for Kelowna’s YMCA

144 golfers took part in the 10th annual charity tournament to benefit the Strong Kids Campaign

Kelowna brewery serves up generous donation to food bank

Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. gives ‘First Beerthday’ cash to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Okanagan Electrical Systems raises $16,000 for youth and mental health services

A charity golf tournament raised money for CMHA Kelowna and Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna

West Kelowna teen impressing at U.S. fastpitch tournament

Renay Willer is part of the So Cal Athletics at the 2019 Premier Girls Fastpitch nationals

Kelowna RCMP looking to identify suspect in possibly McCurdy house related arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke

Estimated time of reopening is 9:30 p.m.

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Timeline: Three dead in northern B.C. and two on the run

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

VIDEO: Massive lightning storm passes over B.C.’s Elk Valley

A compilation of strikes seen from Fernie at around 1:30 a.m., July 24.

It’s National Tequila Day! 5 things you can do to celebrate

July 24 is known as National Tequila Day in Canada

Most Read