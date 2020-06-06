Tap Truck Okanagan launches as first location in Canada

The business is built on a restored 1957 Chevy panel van and ready to serve craft beer on tap, wine or cider

Two Okanagan locals have teamed up to quench your thirst from the back of a restored 1957 Chevy Panel Van.

Scott Adams and Quentin Thiessen founded Tap Truck Okanagan, a new beverage catering company ready to serve the community.

“Our business is built on a restored 1957 Chevy panel van and ready to serve on tap craft beer, wine or cider,” said Adams.

“Nonalcoholic options such as cold brew coffee, kombucha, lemonade, iced tea, and infused water are also available. Our focus will be serving and promoting Okanagan products.”

The duo launched in May, however, Tap Truck originated in San Diego and has locations across the United States. Tap Truck Okanagan is the first location in Canada.

“With a great passion for craft beer, cider, wine and classic trucks, we decided to pair the two creating something special for any event,” said Adams.

Check out Tap Trucks’s website and Instagram page for more information.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter