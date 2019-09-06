Taps turned off for all but basic water use in south Kelowna

Stage 4 water restrictions allow for only drinking, cooking and sanitary purposes

The City of Kelowna has turned off the tap for all but basic water use south of Mission Creek.

Stage Four water restrictions for all properties, residential and commercial, at south end of the city are now in place and will remain in place until further notice according to city officials.

Stage Four restrictions mean using water supplied by the city’s water utility for outdoor use, including lawn and garden watering, is prohibited.

The restriction is the result of a mechanical failure late Wednesday at the Eldorado pump station.

The city says the restrictions will ensure the water supply continues to be available for indoor use and remains safe and clean for consumption. Affected residents and businesses may only use water indoors as needed for drinking, cooking and sanitary purposes at this time.

Residents with programmable irrigation systems are asked to adjust the timers, or use the rain delay function, to ensure irrigation does not take place during this time.

The rest of the city’s water utility customers remain under Stage 1 water restrictions. In Kelowna, Stage 1 restrictions allow properties with odd number addresses to water outside on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and those with an even address numbers to water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Water restriction stages run from normal through to Stage 4, with each stage increasing water use restrictions.

