In 2019, the average Canadian family of two or more people will pay $52,675 in total taxes. (Black Press Media files)

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

This Friday is offering a bit more of a boost than just being the end of the week: it marks the first day of the year where your income is entirely your own.

READ MORE: Tax hikes across B.C. set for 2019

According to Fraser Institute’s calculations, June 14 is this year’s federal Tax Freedom Day. The exact day is determined each year based on the annual tax burden for Canadian families by federal and provincial governments compared to the average income.

In 2019, the average Canadian family of two or more people will pay $52,675 in total taxes. That’s 44 per cent of their annual income of $117,731 going to income taxes, carbon taxes, property taxes and more.

“If Canadians paid all their taxes up front, they would work the first 164 days of this year before bringing any money home to their families,” Finn Poschmann, resident scholar at the Fraser Institute, said in a news release.

In B.C., the provincial Tax Freedom Day was Monday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver musician to ride through Kelowna
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Just Posted

MLA urges a ‘pause’ to controversial Rutland supportive housing project

City of Kelowna council to discuss McCurdy project’s development permit on Monday

PGA Canada Tour event tees off at Kelowna Golf Club

The MacKenzie Tour takes place from now through June 16

West Kelowna mayor announces Boucherie Road Upgrade Phase II Project completion

The celebration was paired with sabering of champaign

Art camps return for summer at Kelowna Art Gallery

Art Adventures camps return for children starting July 3

UPDATE: Police investigate bush fire on Mission Creek Greenway

Fire crews are on the scene of a blaze off K.L.O. Road in Kelowna

VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and B.C. officials discussed prosecuting money launderers at meeting

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

Double murder trial: Officer saw ‘no signs of forced entry’ to Victoria apartment

Andrew Berry, 45, is charged with the murder of daughters Aubrey and Chloe Berry

Excited, anxious fans prepare for Raptors to play in Game 6 of the NBA Finals

The Raptors currently lead the Warriors 3-2 in the best-of-seven series

Video: Toronto Raptors super fan gets Salmon Arm hyped up for game six

Dylan Taylor expressed excitement along the Highway 1 as the Raptors are poised to win championship.

‘It’s a broken, dinosaur system’: Charges stayed in B.C. sex-assault case profiled in film

Film focuses on Surrey-are family and documents the abuse of three sisters in Williams Lake

Alert issued after person with measles has layover in Vancouver airport

Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads through the air

Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island

Items, said to be for ‘protection,’ seized from youths on early-morning prowl in Nanaimo, B.C.

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Most Read