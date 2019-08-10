Carson Crimeni, 14, of Langley. Crimeni died of an apparent overdose on Aug. 7, 2019 at the Walnut Grove Skate Park. (Carson Crimeni Memorial Fund photo)

Teen found dead at Langley skate park remembered as a ‘happy high school student’

Langley RCMP want to hear from people in the area of the Walnut Grove Community Centre Aug. 7.

Carson Crimeni is being remembered by his loved ones as “a loving, energetic and happy high school student” who enjoyed playing hockey, video games and hanging out with friends and family.

Crimeni, 14, has been identified by many as the teen who died from an apparent overdose earlier this week near a skateboard park in Langley.

According to police, the teen died upon arrival to a local hospital, and his sudden passing is being investigated by police.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help family cover funeral costs and other related expenses raised $10,000 in 15 hours, as of Saturday morning.

“He was charismatic and made an unforgettable impression on all those he met with,” wrote the memorial fund organizers.

“He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and community.”

Meanwhile, the Langley RCMP Serious Crimes unit has launched a 24-7 tipline, asking the public to help investigators determine the hours leading up to the death of the teen on Wednesday night.

“It is believed the boy spent his last hours on foot between the Walnut Grove Skateboard Park, the grounds of Walnut Grove Secondary School and the Walnut Grove Athletic Park behind the high school,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

The tipline number is 604-532-3398.

WATCH: Hundreds gather at skatepark for vigil after teen dies

“It is possible he was in the various parks as early as noon on Wednesday, Aug. 7,” she said. “Additionally, if anyone has information about sightings of the boy interacting with others during that time, we urge they contact investigators.”

