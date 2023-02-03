File photo

File photo

Teen killed in Burnaby shooting; police probe connection to Surrey car fire, gang conflict

Police trying to determine if White Nissan Rogue reportedly set on fire near 173 Street and 101 Avenue is connected with shooting death of 17-year-old boy in Burnaby

A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Burnaby that homicide investigators believe was targeted.

In the late morning of Feb. 2, Mounties responded to the 7400-block of Mulberry Place where the teen boy’s body was found inside a vehicle. According to police, the teen lived in a complex nearby.

It’s believed the shooting happened at about 9 a.m., although his body was not found until closer to 11:52 a.m.

Homicide investigators are trying to determine if a White Nissan Rogue that was reportedly set on fire 15 minutes later near 173 Street and 101 Avenue in Surrey is connected.

“Initial evidence suggests the incident was targeted and investigators are working to determine if it is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, a spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“IHIT will be in both areas throughout the day speaking with neighbours and canvassing for video.”

Police ask anyone with information or with dash-camera video, who was in the 7400-block of Mulberry Place, Burnaby, or the area of 173 Street and 101 Avenue between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. to contact 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

HomicideIHITShootingSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Friday BC Ferries sailings cancelled as gale-force winds expected to thrash marine areas
Next story
Former Kelowna mayor Basran topped successor Dyas in election spending

Just Posted

Lake Country Brewing is now open at #4-10058 Highway 97. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
“Enjoy a vibe and have a couple of beers”: Lake Country Brewing is open for business

West Kelowna City Hall (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna mayoral candidate spends $0 in election loss

Conceptual rendering of new Canadian Tire store to possibly be built at old Costco site in Kelowna. (City of Kelowna graphic)
Canadian Tire to invest $25M in new Kelowna store

The UBCO women’s basketball team could clinch a playoff spot this weekend. (UBCO Heat)
Rockets at home, Warriors on the road, and a possible playoff birth: Kelowna sports weekend preview

Pop-up banner image