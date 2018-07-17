UPDATE: Emergency crews rescue teen thrown from horse

Emergency crews are attempting to rescue a girl from a trail in West Kelowna

UPDATE: 12:38 p.m.

The 14-year-old girl, who was thrown from a horse, has now been air lifted to hospital.

According to witnesses on scene emergency crews had to use a chainsaw to clear the area for BC Air Ambulance to land.

It’s unclear the extent of the teen’s injuries.

More to come.

—————

Emergency crews are attempting to rescue a 14-year-old girl from a trail off Bear Creek Road.

The teen was thrown from a horse just before 11 a.m., Tuesday.

BC Air Ambulance may have to be called in to transport the girl from the trail to hospital; however, crews are currently using a 4×4 vehicle to access the area.

The trail is located somewhere off of Pettman Road and Bear Creek Road.

More to come.

