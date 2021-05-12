City of West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan - West K News)

Temporary trail closures at West Kelowna’s Mt. Boucherie for wildfire mitigation

City crews began working this week

Trails into West Kelowna’s Mount Boucherie will temporarily close this month as crews do wildfire mitigation work.

The City of West Kelowna announced on Wednesday (May 12) crews will close the trails east of the arenas and city hall, moving west to the Rush Trailhead.

Crews began fire mitigation work this week on the northern slopes of Mount Boucherie, east of Jim Lind Arena and Royal LePage Place. City staff said work will include pruning low-lying branches, thinning the tree canopy, removing dying and dangerous trees and clearing overgrown shrubbery. Crews will also clean up ground debris and haul forest fire fuels.

“Crews will gradually proceed west each day toward sites above West Kelowna city hall and Royal LePage Place, Mount Boucherie Secondary School, Mount Boucherie Sports Fields and finish around the end of May at the Rush Trail,” staff said in a statement.

There will be closure signs in the mitigation zones and the publicly accessible trails.

“Trail users are asked to use caution by watching for signs and staying clear of work areas.”

City of West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan - West K News)
