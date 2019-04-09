(Black Press Media files)

Tennessee man charged with physical abuse of 8-week-old girl

The baby’s mom’s boyfriend has been charged in the case

Investigators say a Tennessee man has been charged with physically abusing an 8-week-old girl.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office began looking into the girl’s injuries in August 2018.

The girl survived. Details about her injuries were not released.

TBI said in a news release Monday that the infant’s mother’s former boyfriend, Michael Middleton, was indicted Friday on an aggravated child abuse charge.

The 31-year-old Middleton, of Lexington, has been arrested and he is being held without bond at the Henderson County jail.

A clerk at Henderson County Circuit Court said Monday there was no paperwork immediately available on Middleton’s case and it could not be determined if he has a lawyer. Middleton is awaiting his first court appearance.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Trump renews Mueller attacks as Russia report release looms
Next story
Man from Kelowna police-involved shooting ready for court

Just Posted

Man from Kelowna police-involved shooting ready for court

Aronson was in a wheelchair following the police incident.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and rain continue

Environment Canada is forecasting a cloudy day.

More allegations against second social worker accused of abusing the trust of Okanagan youth

Multiple notices of civil claim against Saunders were amended

West Kelowna balcony fire quickly doused

Fire crews were called to reports of black smoke on Monday afternoon

“Weirdo indie band,” Sleepy Gonzales comes to Kelowna

Sleepy Gonzales will perform with Post Modern Connection April 12 at Milkcrate Records

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Alberta premier says federal OK for Trans Mountain line coming by end of May

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Groups believe not having children is a way to cut a person’s carbon footprint

Thought is particularly prevalent in countries like Canada, which have a greater carbon footprint than less developed nations

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir headline skating tour coming to South Okanagan

All star cast for Rock The Rink show in Penticton including Patrick Chan and Elvis Stojko

Budget bill would tighten loophole that encourages irregular border-crossing

The bill would stop anyone who made a refugee claim in the U.S. from making one in Canada

Okanagan city’s dog control rules somewhat muddy

Hired contractor explains to Vernon council what she can and can’t enforce when it comes to dogs

IHA pulls RFP for Okanagan overdose prevention site

Vernon council wants to be included, along with public, on consultation with health authority

Koltan the yellow lab provides therapeutic love for B.C.’s E-Comm 911 team

Registered counsellor Lynn Gifford and pooch will be based in Vancouver

Formal wear wanted for South Okanagan Fairy Gradmother program

Penticton Secondary School Fairy Gradmother program and Elliot Row hoping to suit up students

Most Read