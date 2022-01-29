The City of Kelowna has a vision for the future

The plans are set to make the city more vibrant and sustainable

The City of Kelowna has its plans in place and vision for the future (Photo - City of Kelowna)

The City of Kelowna is setting its vision for the future into action.

In a press release on Friday (Jan. 28), the city announced that the 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP) and 2040 Transportation Master Plan (TMP) have been approved and endorsed.

The two plans coming together, along with other long-term plans already in place like the 20-year servicing plan, will continue to make the city energetic as well as sustainable for current and future residents.

They were made within the city’s ‘Imagine Kelowna’ initiative, where the community has the opportunity to be involved and have their say on future plans. Thousands of local residents took part in these two plans coming together.

“Developing the TMP alongside the OCP has truly been a collaborative and community-driven effort,” said Mariah VanZerr, Strategic Transportation Planning Manager, “The engagement we have received from the public directly shaped both plans.”

The 2040 OCP will address issues like infrastructure, housing, parks, transportation, economic development and the environment. It’s put in place to grow and expand Kelowna over the next 20 years.

The goal of the 2040 TMP is to continue to make Kelowna a vibrant city where different areas are convenient to access by different transportation options. It is a long-term plan for transportation improvements that will help keep Kelowna moving, now and into the future, according to the press release.

The OCP was approved on Jan. 10, while TMP’s endorsement came together on Jan. 24.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged for threatening to release naked video of daughter

READ MORE: The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of KelownaCommunity