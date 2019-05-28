The farm has outgrown its Lake Country property due to an increase in daily visitors

A photo of Wallaroo, a Kangaroo living at the Kangaroo Creek Farm, photo provided by Kangaroo Creek Farm’s website

The Kangaroo Creek Farm will be hopping from Lake Country to a location on Old Vernon Road.

This comes after the Regional District of Central Okanagan council approved a temporary use permit at Eldorado Ranch in Ellison.

Kangaroo Creek Farms’ Caroline MacPherson said the permit comes with some stipulations.

“We have to provide a bond that covers removal of the parking lot when (and if) our use ends; complete the environmental remediation specified; obtain a commercial access permit; submit an emergency evacuation plan; and satisfy Interior Health that our hand washing facilities are adequate,” MacPherson said.

She said the bond has been provided and the process is underway for other conditions that need to be met.

The permit is issued for three years with the possibility of being extended another three years.

MacPherson said the farm sees about 2,000 tourists and locals a day, and the current land in Lake Country isn’t big enough for the needs of the animals and visitors.

A moving date has not yet been set.

