photo-contributed

The Lonely to celebrate Roy Orbison’s music

The tribute show will come to Kelowna Sept. 27

The Lonely, celebrating the music of Roy Orbison is stopping in Kelowna.

Orbison was unmistakable with his trademark sunglasses, distinctive, powerful voice, complex compositions and dark emotional ballads.

From 1960 to 1964 Orbison landed 22 songs on the Billboard Top 40. Mike Demers delivers a spot-on performance of Orbison’s signature sound.

READ MORE: Gord Downie to receive Allan Slaight humanitarian award

READ MORE: Peeling away: OK strip clubs disappearing

The Lonely promises to deliver a sensitive and dynamic tribute to Orbison plus the hits of The Traveling Wilburys and The Everly Brothers.

Veteran Mike Demers leads this group of musical journeymen in their mutual and deep appreciation of the timeless music of an era. The Lonely approaches the music with a humble spirit and sincere desire to recreate the sounds and feel of the original recordings. The band has been selling out shows right from their debut.

The Lonely will be at the Kelowna Community Theatre Sept. 27 tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Air Canada schedule changing out of South Okanagan, at least for the summer
Next story
Another illegal dump of 200 Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Helevorn comes to Kelowna on first Canadian tour

The Spaniards will bring their brand of doom metal to Kelowna May 11

Okanagan College program enacts remote smartphone chargers

Project ReCharge is making some additions to local parks

One day cat cafe comes to Lake Country

The Lake Country Art Gallery will host the adoption event

The Lonely to celebrate Roy Orbison’s music

The tribute show will come to Kelowna Sept. 27

No one hurt in West Kelowna rollover

The crash took place at Sonoma Pines Drive and Carrington Road

VIDEO: Are you concerned about Facebook leaking personal information?

Local Okanagan Facebook users speak on the social platform’s privacy settings

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Okanagan city caps downtown cannabis retail applications

Four currently approved, two more coming, moratorium in place, reviewed after 12 months

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

Summerland auxiliary raised $1M for hospital tower

Funds came from sales at Summerland Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop

Eagle’s nest receives reno after Chase grass fire

BC Hydro used to dealing with osprey nests, not so much with bald eagles

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

Air Canada schedule changing out of South Okanagan, at least for the summer

Air Canada released their updated schedule out of the Penticton airport on Thursday

Most Read