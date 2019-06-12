The ribbon has been cut for ‘District Market’

The new strip plaza is an extension of Landmark District

Mayor Colin Basran and Landmark Centre President Al Stober cut the ribbon at the District Market. (David Venn)

Just beyond the carrot-coated popcorn and Lucky Charms-coloured burritos, Mayor Colin Basran stood alongside Landmark Centre President Al Stober and marvelled the floating sky-blue-tinted balloons.

“Thanks for having matching balloons with my jacket. I appreciate that; that was totally planned,” Basran told marketing agent Dallas Gray.

“But really a heartfelt thank you to the Stober family, again, for your continued investment in our community and helping build a place where entrepreneurs can thrive,” said Basran. “And that’s what this will be.”

Wednesday, June 12 marks the official opening of the District Market, an extension of the Landmark District.

The strip plaza is located beside the Centre for Arts and Technology off of Harvey Avenue and features restaurants such as Frankie We Salute You! (FWSY!), Freshii, Quesada and other shops.

“What we lacked was a sense of place and an identity. The Landmark district was born out of this discussion,” said development manager Bob Dagenais. “We already had tenants and lots of parking but what we did not have was … something that would get people out of their offices at lunch; something that was more social-driven.”

“I really just think that this area, this urban centre, is really going to flourish and really going to be a great place for not only just business but community,” the Mayor concluded.

