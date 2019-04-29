‘The Simpsons’ takes heat for seal-clubbing ‘stupid Newfie’ joke

Canadian-themed episode aired last weekend

From left, Bart, Homer, Maggie, Marge and Lisa from “The Simpsons.” (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fox via AP)

The hotly anticipated Canadian-themed episode of “The Simpsons” has opened a can of worms in the country’s easternmost province for a gag depicting its people as seal-clubbing “stupid Newfies.”

The episode, co-written by Canadian Tim Long, features a segment where the character Ralph Wiggum shouts “I’m a Newfie” before beating the head off a stuffed toy seal.

READ MORE: ‘Simpsons’ producers pull iconic Michael Jackson episode

The term “Newfie” is considered a slur by many, with origins implying Newfoundlanders are unintelligent and lazy.

The clip was widely shared on social media as Newfoundlanders and Labradorians shared opinions on the joke, with some shrugging it off and others criticizing it as outdated, lazy stereotyping.

Comedian Mark Critch of CBC’s satirical news show “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” tweeted about the joke to call it “the lamest, least-interesting ‘Newfie’ joke I’ve heard.”

In 2013, “The Simpsons” co-creator Sam Simon visited the province with actor Pamela Anderson to offer a $1 million incentive to help buy out sealing licences.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cuddly baby goat stolen from BC farm during snuggle session
Next story
Celebrate products linked to salmonella outbreak

Just Posted

One man in custody after Kelowna neighbourhood evacuated

Witnesses say police arrived on scene about 5 a.m. Monday

The alleged Kelowna baby snatcher in custody

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

Vision revealed for UBCO growth over next 20 years

Report submitted to Kelowna city council outlines UBCO campus development objectives

Kelowna RCMP crime stats on the rise

Bicycle theft reflects biggest crime category increase

Okanagan could see thunderstorms roll through, Shuswap temperature dips

Many areas in the Okanagan could see a thunderstorm roll through

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Vernon roadway

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

Cuddly baby goat stolen from BC farm during snuggle session

Vancouver Island farmers believe tiny infant was taken during public snuggle program

Protester climbs into tree at Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in B.C.

71-year-old man has set up a ‘mid-air’ protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

British Columbians drink less beer than other Canadians

Despite proliferation of micro-breweries, B.C. records lowest share of beer sold in Canada

VIDEO: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Over one hundred protestors have invade Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road

B.C. communities mark National Day of Mourning

In 2018, there were 131 work related deaths in B.C.

Most Read