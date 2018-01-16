Credit: Andre Paris/YouTube

The snow capped hills around Carr’s Landing

Andre Paris has posted another drone video showcasing Lake Country’s beauty

Andre Paris is back with more drone footage of Lake Country, this time of Carr’s Landing.

“We also discovered a nice little winery nestled in the hills of Carr’s Landing with a stunning view of the Okanagan Lake. Even on a cold grey winter day this place is still amazing!” he said in a YouTube caption.

Paris has posted a number of videos featuring the district and the surrounding area on his YouTube channel including a recent one of Wood Lake.

