The things you find on the internet: Crocheted hippy, big booty Jesus in Okanagan

The crocheted saviour stands about one foot tall

Just in time for Easter, Krista George has posted to a Facebook group her ‘Crocheted Hey-Zeus’ up for sale.

“Just finished making him. Jesus living his best hippy life.”

The crocheted man stands about one foot tall and is outfitted with a skateboard and a cigarette.

“I even gave him little booty cheeks because why not.”

Krista George is selling a crocheted Jesus on a skateboard on Facebook. (Okanagan Buy Sell & Trade/Facebook)

Of course, the post comes with at least one witty comment.

Jefferson wrote, “I’ll trade you the body and blood of Christ. AKA I will trade you a loaf of bread… and some red wine.”

You can bring Christ to your Easter table for $80 on the Facebook group Okanagan Buy Sell & Trade.

