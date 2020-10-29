There’s 3 times more snow near Revelstoke than usual

Vince Schnabl looks at the view this October from the Gorge, west of Revelstoke. (Photo by Jon Wichett)Vince Schnabl looks at the view this October from the Gorge, west of Revelstoke. (Photo by Jon Wichett)
Skiing up Connaught Creek on Oct. 21. (Photo from Konrad Scheiber at upsideguiding.com)Skiing up Connaught Creek on Oct. 21. (Photo from Konrad Scheiber at upsideguiding.com)
Skiing to Asulkan Hut in Glacier National Park. (Photo by Julien Cossette Beaulieu)Skiing to Asulkan Hut in Glacier National Park. (Photo by Julien Cossette Beaulieu)
Keystone basin in October, north of Revelstoke. (Photo from Francois Bournival-roy)Keystone basin in October, north of Revelstoke. (Photo from Francois Bournival-roy)
Skiing in Balu Pass this October. (Photo by Francois Bournival-roy)Skiing in Balu Pass this October. (Photo by Francois Bournival-roy)
View of Balu Pass from Cheops, taken Oct. 25. (Photo by Étienne Doré-Guay)View of Balu Pass from Cheops, taken Oct. 25. (Photo by Étienne Doré-Guay)

It isn’t just snowy, it’s abnormal.

According to weather stations from Glacier National Park, there’s far more snow on the ground this fall than usual.

As of Oct. 28, there was a 47 cm snowpack at Rogers Pass, near the maintenance compound. In the last 54 years, the average snowpack was 13 cm. The Rogers Pass station is at 1,310 metres elevation.

For a weather station at roughly 1,900 metres, the snowpack is 109 cm, compared to a 54 year average of 46 cm.

In their seasonal forecast, the Weather Network predicted a wet October for most of B.C. However, the central and southern regions were expected to get more precipitation than normal and colder weather.

This winter La Nina is expected to return, which means typically above average amounts of precipitation and slightly below average temperatures for southern B.C. interior.

The winter permit system for Glacier National Park typically goes into effect in mid to late November. In Rogers Pass, explosive artillery fire is used on mountain slopes to protect highway and railway traffic from natural avalanches. The winter permit system separates skiers from artillery fire and resulting avalanches.

Typically, Rogers Pass gets an average of 10 metres of snowfall per year.

