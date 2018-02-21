Thief helps himself to cash register

Vernon business asking for public’s help to identify suspect

A Vernon business is taking matters into its own hands to deal with theft in the city.

A Polar Battery employee is making a plea to the public to help identify a man who was caught on camera taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the register on Thursday, Feb. 15 at approximately 10 a.m. Polar Battery (formerly Vernon Battery) is located at 4313 25th Avenue.

“He had came in with what we think is a Honda Ridgeline truck along with more members of his group in an another vehicle,” bookkeeper Darian Gaspar wrote in social media post. “He had asked if we could take a look at his sisters car and check the battery. While a staff member was outside checking the vehicle he looked around and helped himself to our cash.”

The young man, beleived to be between 18 and 25 years old, was wearing a Blue Jays hat.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Polar Battery at 250-542-4275.

“The amount of theft in this city is getting out of hand,” said Gaspar.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have been alerted to the theft and the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP did issue a public plea earlier this week about a suspected fraudster racking up a stolen credit card, see Investigators seek public help to identify fraudster.

The two incidents are not believed to be related.



