Facebook

Thief takes magnet honouring fallen veteran in Lake Country

The magnet was stolen from a vehicle in the district

A magnetic ribbon honouring a fallen Canadian veteran has been stolen from a vehicle in Lake Country.

Bree McCormack posted in the community’s Facebook page, saying the ribbon honouring Cpl. Zach McCormack is her cousin.

READ MORE: Weather warms up: Thieves target motorbikes in the Central Okanagan

“It’s really sad that I cannot even represent him because people feel the need to take something that doesn’t belong to them,” she said.

She questioned why the thief would steal the ribbon in the first place.

READ MORE: 3 vehicles stolen, 8 thefts from vehicles in Lake Country over last few months

READ MORE: Lake Country car thefts ‘crime of opportunity’

READ MORE: Number of vehicles stolen in Lake Country doubles since past year

More to come.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Friday last day before rain and clouds return
Next story
Overdose calls keep Kelowna paramedics busy

Just Posted

Thief takes magnet honouring fallen veteran in Lake Country

The magnet was stolen from a vehicle in the district

Season wraps for Kelowna Rockets

The Rockets came close to a playoff berth, but were bounced out by Kamloops in tiebreaker

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Friday last day before rain and clouds return

Environement Canada forcasts a sunny Friday, but darker weekend days

West Kelowna Firefighters to host memorial golf tournament

The 1st annual Troy Russell Memorial honors the late firefighter

It’s almost time to wine tour again in Kelowna

Lots of great places to visit according to Tourism Kelowna

Okanagan Music Rundown: From The Colour Tongues to Colin James, this week will be filled with great music

Put these great live shows on your radar

Avoid Highway 3 between Hedley and Keremeos: Heavy traffic delays due to accident

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident this morning.

Renowned piano player to headline Peach Festival

Ben Waters, performing at Penticton Peach Festival, has hit the stage with The Rolling Stones

Foodie Friday: crocodile pizza at Bad Tattoo

Take a trip down under and try the Penticton brewery’s newest creation

Permit rejected to bring two cheetahs to B.C.

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

Real-life tsunami threat in Port Alberni prompts evacuation updates

UBC study says some people didn’t recognize the emergency signal

Care providers call for B.C. seniors’ watchdog to step down

The association also asks the province to conduct an audit and review of the mandate of her office

Update: Highway 3 near Keremeos open to alternating traffic

Details scarce about collision that has closed Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Okanagan librarian delves into trio of titles

Book Talk: Dark Matter, Lincoln’s Dreams and The Jealous Kind

Most Read