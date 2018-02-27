Thieves hit another Vernon business

Second business on 25th Avenue to fall victim to theft in just eight days

Another Vernon business has been hit by thieves.

Knotty Nelly’s Hair and Tanning (in the Okanagan Landing Plaza on 25th Avenue) was broken into Thursday, Feb. 23.

A number of hair products were stolen and two individuals were captured on surveillance.

Just eight days earlier another business on 25th Avenue was the victim of theft. A man helped himself to the cash register at Polar Battery Feb. 15.

See: Thief helps himself to cash register

RCMP also recently issued a plea for public assistance last week to identify a man who allegedly stole a credit card on Feb. 8 and was using it to make purchases.

See: Investigators seek public help to identify accused fraudster.

In Lake Country, one suspect was apprehended following an attempted break-in Monday.

See also: Lake Country theft break-in foiled by police.

Anyone with information regarding these or any other criminal activity is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment. If you would like to remain anonymous, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477.


jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Overdose data policy may not comply with FOI law, expert says

Just Posted

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Serwa not returning home just yet

Kelowna racer went straight from the Olympics to the World Cup

Police searching for witnesses of accident on Banks Road

Kelowna - An accident on Hwy 97 and Banks Road happened yesterday

Big White supports amateur racing

The annual TELUS Kelowna Cup was held Saturday at the resort

Falsely accused reporter coming to Kelowna to speak

Mohamed Fahmy spend two years in an Egyptian jail accused of being a terrorist

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Ben Stewart rejoins B.C. Liberal caucus

Andrew Wilkinson leads bigger group than B.C. NDP

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Overdose data policy may not comply with FOI law, expert says

But B.C. Coroners likely ‘most transparent jurisdiction in the country,’ according to spokesperson

Thieves hit another Vernon business

Second business on 25th Avenue to fall victim to theft in just eight days

Primetime Olympics coverage drops 7% from Sochi

Numbers show spike in late-night viewership because of time difference in Pyeongchang

Federal budget fosters pharmacare, pot-based drugs

Advisory council to come up with options on how to create a national pharmacare program

Conservative Albas responds to Budget 2018

Conservative MP releases statement on the federal Liberals’ budget

On the road to Jeopardy!

Salmon Arm trivia buff James Cowling auditions for popular TV game show

Most Read