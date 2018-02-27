Thieves hit another Vernon business

Another Vernon business has been hit by thieves.
Knotty Nelly’s Hair and Tanning (in the Okanagan Landing Plaza on 25th Avenue) was broken into Thursday, Feb. 23.
A number of hair products were stolen and two individuals were captured on surveillance.
Just eight days earlier another business on 25th Avenue was the victim of theft. A man helped himself to the cash register at Polar Battery Feb. 15.
RCMP also recently issued a plea for public assistance last week to identify a man who allegedly stole a credit card on Feb. 8 and was using it to make purchases.
See: Investigators seek public help to identify accused fraudster.
In Lake Country, one suspect was apprehended following an attempted break-in Monday.
Anyone with information regarding these or any other criminal activity is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment. If you would like to remain anonymous, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477.
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.