Semi crashes into home on Cameron Avenue and Gordon Drive. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Semi crashes into home on Cameron Avenue and Gordon Drive. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Thieves rob Kelowna home hit by semi truck

Car, credit cards among valuables stolen

A Kelowna family who was forced out of their home after a semi truck crashed into it is now facing even more tragic adversity.

The Shehadeh family, who live in a townhome at the corner of Cameron Avenue and Gordon Drive, had their lives turned upside down on April 11 when the truck went through a wall of their residence. Luckily, there were no injuries to the grandmother and grandson that were home at the time, though almost one month later, the family has not been able to return due to structural damage, and the truck remains firmly lodged in the house.

READ MORE: Driver, woman and baby safely extracted after semi crashes into Kelowna home

On the morning of May 8, the Shehadeh family made another heartbreaking discovery – their home had been burglarized and their car stolen, by a group of men masquerading as construction workers.

“The experience was as distressing as the initial crash, leaving me with a sense of disbelief,” wrote Samer Shehadeh on the family’s GoFundMe page.

Shehadeh said that the armed men were able to deceive the security guard on their property to gain access to the house, proceeding to “wreak havoc” on the garage and upper floors, stealing valuables and credit cards. The intruders even seemed to have taken their time and perhaps relaxed in the home, leaving behind open drinks.

Two men have since been arrested, one after the car was tracked down using GPS, and another after using a stolen credit card. However, a third suspect is yet to be found.

The home has now been boarded up for security.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashCity of KelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Repeat offenders charged with break-and-enter in Kelowna

Just Posted

Semi crashes into home on Cameron Avenue and Gordon Drive. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Thieves rob Kelowna home hit by semi truck

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Tow needed after t-bone in Kelowna’s Mission

The City of Kelowna has four Watch Support Officers working alongside frontline RCMP members. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Repeat offenders charged with break-and-enter in Kelowna

Jordan Peterson. (Facebook)
Petition in support of Jordan Peterson’s Kelowna tour stop

Pop-up banner image